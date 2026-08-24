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Hand Broom Basics

Hand Broom Basics

This class is open to everyone—whether it’s your first broom or your fiftieth. Beginners will get the chance to learn and explore, while more experienced makers can dive into creative techniques and artistic flourishes. Experimentation and exchanging ideas are encouraged in this exploration of the hand broom.

Tillers International
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org
https://tillersinternational.org/