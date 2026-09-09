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Haunted Night Hike

Haunted Night Hike

Haunted Night Hike
The moon rises over the reeds of the fen; ghosts and folklore churning below the moss and muck. Take a shadowy hike around our fen habitat and hear the legends of the wetlands that have terrified and captivated us for generations.

This program is best for adults, teens, and paranormal investigators above the age of 12 with brave parents.

Friday, October 30, 2026, 6:30-8 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: $12/Member adult, $15/Non-member adult; $8/Member under 18, $10/Non-member under 18

Please Register >

Audience: Adults, teens, and paranormal investigators above the age of 12 with brave parents

Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org