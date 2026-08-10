Health & Safety Rodeo, Lawrence Park, Lawrence, MI
Health & Safety Rodeo, Lawrence Park, Lawrence, MI
Van Buren District Library is having a Health & Safety Rodeo! Bringing local agencies to Lawrence's Farmers Market, Aug. 22, 2026 from 9am-1pm.
Featuring local community agencies like:
Lawrence Emergency Services, who will be giving away fire alarms, and having fire truck/emergency vehicle tours
Bronson Hospital - Child passenger safety demonstration
VBISD's Early Childhood development - Programs and information
SW Michigan Hearing Services - Hearing & Hearing Aids Information
Lawrence Community Care - Blood pressure & blood sugar screening
Family Bound - Resources Team - GROW Trainers, Recruitment & Retention Coordinators, Foster Care Navigators
Katherine Goodrode
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
VBDL (Van Buren District Library) Lawrence Branch
269-539-9096
lawrence@vbdl.org
Katherine Goodrode
212 N. Paw Paw St.Lawrence, Michigan 49064
269-674-3200
lawrence@vbdl.org