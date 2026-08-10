Health & Safety Rodeo, Lawrence Park, Lawrence, MI

Van Buren District Library is having a Health & Safety Rodeo! Bringing local agencies to Lawrence's Farmers Market, Aug. 22, 2026 from 9am-1pm.

Featuring local community agencies like:

Lawrence Emergency Services, who will be giving away fire alarms, and having fire truck/emergency vehicle tours

Bronson Hospital - Child passenger safety demonstration

VBISD's Early Childhood development - Programs and information

SW Michigan Hearing Services - Hearing & Hearing Aids Information

Lawrence Community Care - Blood pressure & blood sugar screening

Family Bound - Resources Team - GROW Trainers, Recruitment & Retention Coordinators, Foster Care Navigators