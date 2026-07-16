Herbal Oil Workshop
Herbal Oil Workshop
Herbal Oil Workshop
Connect with nature’s harvest and bottle the very best that summer has to offer as we create our own infused herbal oils! Join Lea Sevigny of Joyful Wildcrafting for a guided look into the world of summer herbs. We’ll learn to identify local plants and talk about the ways we can preserve their benefits to use long after summer’s end.
Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10 am-12 pm
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20
Please Register >
Audience: Adults
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574