Herbal Oil Workshop

Connect with nature’s harvest and bottle the very best that summer has to offer as we create our own infused herbal oils! Join Lea Sevigny of Joyful Wildcrafting for a guided look into the world of summer herbs. We’ll learn to identify local plants and talk about the ways we can preserve their benefits to use long after summer’s end.

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10 am-12 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20

Please Register >

Audience: Adults