The 53rd annual Holiday Art Sale at the KIA will feature artworks from 160+ faculty and students of the Kirk Newman Art School.

• Thursday, December 3, 4–8pm: Members’ Night

• Friday, December 4, 4–8pm: Open to the Public

• Saturday, December 5, 9am–3pm: Open to the Public

This unique, three-day shopping experience will help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones this holiday season, and help support both area artists and KNAS programs. You’ll find wearable fiber art and jewelry pieces; handmade original prints, photos, and paintings; functional and decorative home goods; cards, stationary and holiday ornaments; decorative glass, sculpture, ceramics, and more!

Made possible by generous support from StoryPoint Oshtemo.