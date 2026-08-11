Hummingbird Banding

KNC holds the distinct privilege of working alongside two of the only three people in Michigan who are permitted to band Ruby-throated Hummingbirds. These small but mighty birds can tell an incredible story that leads researchers to better understand the species so that they can be properly protected. Banding and documenting body condition data contributes to the Ruby-throated Hummingbird’s story. For three days this fall, you can observe this process as part of our annual bird banding research with the Kalamazoo Valley Bird Observatory banding team. A rare and incredible experience to see Ruby-throated Hummingbirds up close. We’d love to share this special project with you!

We have Bird Banding Up Close happening daily (except on Saturdays) all fall long!

All banding, marking, and sampling is being conducted under a federally authorized Bird Banding Permit issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab.

Friday, August 28, 2026

Friday, September 4, 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026

Weather permitting

Time: 8 -10 am

Meet: KNC’s Bird Banding Barn

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages