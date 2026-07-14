"I, Too, Sing America": The Harlem Renaissance in Art, Music, and Theatre
"I, Too, Sing America": The Harlem Renaissance in Art, Music, and Theatre
"“Art is the inner voice of the people.” —Alain Locke
Join us for a discussion of one of the most vibrant and significant movements in American art history – the Harlem Renaissance. Three scholars will reflect on the period’s rich legacy in the fields of visual art, music, and theatre. Moderated by Bianca Washington, the panel will include Dr. Amy Mooney (Professor of Art History at Columbia College Chicago), Rev. Millard Southern (PhD candidate in Interdisciplinary Studies at WMU), and Dr. Quincy Thomas (Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts at Kalamazoo College).
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org