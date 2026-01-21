Ice Age Trivia

Defrost your brain and get ready for a challenge of mammoth proportions- this season’s trivia is all about the world of the Ice Age!

Compete over several categories of glacial trivia and lead your team to victory to claim exciting wintery prizes.

This is a great time to make new friends and enjoy friendly competition! Teams of up to five players are welcome.

Thursday, January 21, 2026, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $4; Non-Members $5

Audience: Adults and teens