Imaginal Writing Workshop

Gather your little writers for a fairy-and-folk-tale inspired, local-nature-based story-telling experience!

We’ll start our stories together, then dive into our imaginations to explore the rest of the story and write it down, with bits of guidance along the way.

This program is aimed at young writers and their families. Please bring your own notebook or journal.

October 3

November 7

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Member child $12; Non-Member child $15 (Adults free with purchase of children’s ticket)

Audience: Families and children ages 5-12