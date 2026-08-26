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Imaginal Writing Workshop

Imaginal Writing Workshop

Imaginal Writing Workshop
Gather your little writers for a fairy-and-folk-tale inspired, local-nature-based story-telling experience!

We’ll start our stories together, then dive into our imaginations to explore the rest of the story and write it down, with bits of guidance along the way.

This program is aimed at young writers and their families. Please bring your own notebook or journal.

October 3

November 7

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Member child $12; Non-Member child $15 (Adults free with purchase of children’s ticket)

Audience: Families and children ages 5-12

Kalamazoo Nature Center
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org