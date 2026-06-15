Insect Canapés and Conversation with Chef Yoon
Insect Canapés and Conversation with Chef Yoon
Insect Canapés and Conversation with Chef Yoon
“Intimate. Considered. Delicious. An evening you will not stop talking about — long after the last bite is gone.”
This is not a lecture. This is not a demonstration. This is a gathering — the kind where conversation deepens alongside each passing bite, where a cricket or cicada canápé becomes the opening line of a larger story about flavor, ecology, culture, and what we choose to put on our plates.
Chef Joseph Yoon hosts a small group of guests for an evening of carefully curated insect-forward “bugs d’oeuvres”, poured alongside unhurried conversation. Drawing on years of culinary exploration across six continents, Chef Joseph brings both the food and the framework to make it meaningful — never a novelty, but always feeding both your belly and curiosity.
Seating is limited by design. Expect dishes that challenge expectation and reward curiosity.
Friday, July 24, 2026, 7-9 pm
Meet: Heronwood Field Station at 6378 Hart Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Fee: KNC Members $20; Non-Members $25
Please Register >
Audience: Adults