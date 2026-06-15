Insect Canapés and Conversation with Chef Yoon

“Intimate. Considered. Delicious. An evening you will not stop talking about — long after the last bite is gone.”

This is not a lecture. This is not a demonstration. This is a gathering — the kind where conversation deepens alongside each passing bite, where a cricket or cicada canápé becomes the opening line of a larger story about flavor, ecology, culture, and what we choose to put on our plates.

Chef Joseph Yoon hosts a small group of guests for an evening of carefully curated insect-forward “bugs d’oeuvres”, poured alongside unhurried conversation. Drawing on years of culinary exploration across six continents, Chef Joseph brings both the food and the framework to make it meaningful — never a novelty, but always feeding both your belly and curiosity.

Seating is limited by design. Expect dishes that challenge expectation and reward curiosity.

Friday, July 24, 2026, 7-9 pm

Meet: Heronwood Field Station at 6378 Hart Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Fee: KNC Members $20; Non-Members $25

Please Register >

Audience: Adults