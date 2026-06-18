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Insect ID Hike

Insect ID Hike

Insect ID Hike
Celebrate Bug Month by hitting the trails with one of our naturalists to identify the beautiful insects of our native landscapes! We’ll use field equipment to track down our six-legged neighbors and take a look at the diversity of one of the most successful groups of life on the planet.

Saturday, July 25, 2026, 10 am-11 am

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org