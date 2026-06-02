Insect Pinning Workshop

Insect pinning exists at the intersection of science and beauty, an art form with a rich history in the sciences. We’ll learn to pin spotted lanternflies, a beautiful yet damaging invasive species spreading across North America, and take home vibrant pinned insects.

Saturday, July 11, 10:00 – 12:00PM

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Audience: Adults

Fee: Non-member $15, KNC members $12 Please Register >

