Insect Pinning Workshop
Insect Pinning Workshop
Insect Pinning Workshop
Insect pinning exists at the intersection of science and beauty, an art form with a rich history in the sciences. We’ll learn to pin spotted lanternflies, a beautiful yet damaging invasive species spreading across North America, and take home vibrant pinned insects.
Saturday, July 11, 10:00 – 12:00PM
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Audience: Adults
Fee: Non-member $15, KNC members $12 Please Register >
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574