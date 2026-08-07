Introduction to Leathercraft
Introduction to Leathercraft
Step into the timeless craft of leatherworking in this beginner-friendly class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working with leather while creating their choice of either a leather skillet handle cover or a leather catch-all tray to take home. The class will cover how to select the right hide, lay out patterns, and use of basic leatherworking tools. Students will also practice essential techniques like tooling and stamping, as well as finishing methods.
Tillers International
$395
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org