Introduction to Roadkill Harvest

Saturday, October 31st: 9am-12pm

An introduction class on how to harvest and craft with roadkill deer. Participants will be shown visual examples on how to differentiate salvageable from unsalvageable deer. We will also discuss road safety, roadkill salvage permits, and utilizing as much of the deer as possible. The class will end with a fun game and venison lunch.

Sunday, November 1st: 8am-until finished

Participants will arrive at 8am for a guided roadkill drive. Depending on how many attendees arrive, another person may be asked to drive. Volunteer drivers will be provided with detailed maps. We will examine every roadkill deer we pass, in order to determine if the animal is salvageable or not. If we find a salvageable deer, we will bring it back to Tillers for a butchering demonstration, which will take up most of the day. Participants will come home with meat, as well as other parts of the deer they wish to take. Participants should bring a sharp knife, and a change of clothing. Please wear warm clothing, it will likely be cold outside. Participants will learn:

- How to identify a salvageable deer

- Road Safety

- How to fill out a salvage permit

- Spotting hidden damage and ruptured organs

- How to fill out a CWD test

- Butchering skills

- Utilizing as much of the deer as possible