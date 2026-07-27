Introduction to Tinsmithing
Introduction to Tinsmithing
Learn the history and basic techniques of working with tin! Students will make simple items from tin using fundamental cutting, bending, and joining techniques. Other covered topics include patterns and pattern-making, tips for finding tools for home tinsmithing, and the historic wares and traditional role of the tinsmith.
Tillers International
$100
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com