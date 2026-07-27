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Introduction to Tinsmithing

Introduction to Tinsmithing

Learn the history and basic techniques of working with tin! Students will make simple items from tin using fundamental cutting, bending, and joining techniques. Other covered topics include patterns and pattern-making, tips for finding tools for home tinsmithing, and the historic wares and traditional role of the tinsmith.

Tillers International
$100
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-779-4185
earthcraftskillshare@gmail.com
https://www.earthcraftskillshare.com/