© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Invasives of Michigan

Invasives of Michigan

Invasives of Michigan
You’ve probably heard a lot about some invasive species in Michigan. Garlic mustard, sea lampreys, spotted lanternflies… all of these have been in our news cycles, but let’s take a deeper look together. We’ll talk about our native habitats, the ways that species have found their way here and consider how we can have empathy for these harmful new neighbors.

Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org