Invasives of Michigan
Invasives of Michigan
Invasives of Michigan
You’ve probably heard a lot about some invasive species in Michigan. Garlic mustard, sea lampreys, spotted lanternflies… all of these have been in our news cycles, but let’s take a deeper look together. We’ll talk about our native habitats, the ways that species have found their way here and consider how we can have empathy for these harmful new neighbors.
Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10-11 am
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574