Invasives of Michigan

You’ve probably heard a lot about some invasive species in Michigan. Garlic mustard, sea lampreys, spotted lanternflies… all of these have been in our news cycles, but let’s take a deeper look together. We’ll talk about our native habitats, the ways that species have found their way here and consider how we can have empathy for these harmful new neighbors.

Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages