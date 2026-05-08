Do you fancy yourself a jigsaw genius? Gather a team of puzzle picassos for another Jigsaw Puzzle Night! Teams will have 2 hours to complete a 550 piece puzzle from our collection, with the fastest team winning a prize. Just here to take your time? No worries! All teams will take home their puzzle, and you can always take it slow with provided snacks and drinks.

While we have many puzzles, if you have your eye on something special, all puzzles will be first come first served!

Limit 5 members per group.

Meet: Auditorium inside the visitor center

Fee: $50 per group ($40 member) Please register.

Audience: All ages

Date: Thursday, June 25 from 6:00 – 9:00PM