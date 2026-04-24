Kalamazoo Community Planting Days

Help bring back the floral beauty we look forward to seeing on our summer walks, drives, and events in downtown Kalamazoo. There are numerous planting days throughout May in which the community is invited to participate.

Start time is 9:00 am, but volunteers are welcome to come for an early shift to help us take flats of flowers to the beds. Each planting day ends around Noon. Volunteer for any amount of time you can give. Signing up in advance is encouraged, but you can also show up on the day of planting. For all of the dates, times, locations, and details on where to park and check in, they can be found on SignUpGenius, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080C4BA8AD2DAAF49-62628403-2026#/

Gardening experience is not required. Supplies will be provided if you don’t have your own gloves, trowel, or kneeling pad. Beverages and snacks will also be provided. Planting happens whether it rains or shines or is hot or cold. Dress for the weather.

These spring planting days are the perfect opportunity for bonding, team building, and meeting new friends.