The Kalamazoo Math Carnival is a fun and engaging event filled with activities that appeal to students in grades K-8 and their families and caregivers. Parents, older siblings, younger siblings, other family members, and caregivers are invited (It is not a drop-off event.)

The carnival will be held at Sangren Hall on the WMU campus on Saturday November 21 from 3 to 5 pm.

Onsite parking for the event is available outside of Sangren Hall and free of charge. Free snacks will be provided. We're excited you'll be joining us!

Please reach out to Dr. Mariana Levin (mariana.levin@wmich.edu) in the WMU Department of Mathematics with any questions about the event.

Please pre-register by November 14 so we can accurately plan for materials, food and math-themed goodie bags for registered participants.

https://tinyurl.com/KzooMathCarnival26