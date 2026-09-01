Kalamazoo River Guardians

Are you looking for an opportunity to better understand your local watershed? Become a Kalamazoo River Guardian! Working with a team of experts, participants will help sample Trout Run Creek at KNC for macroinvertebrates (water bugs). Samples will then be brought indoors to be identified under microscopes as a group. The data collected contributes to a statewide database used for valuable research and water quality monitoring. No prior experience is required.

This program involves both an outdoor and indoor component: we kindly ask that you register only if you can commit to participating for the entire duration of the program.

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 9 am-1 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the KNC Visitor Center

Fee: Free program, $5 optional pizza lunch

Please Register >

Audience: Ages 8+, all participants 17 years old or younger must have a guardian accompany them and provide supervision at all times.

This event is recommended for those older than 8. If you have a younger person who you would like to bring, please connect with us and we can discuss ways in which they can participate safely and while having a fun experience.