Library Activity: Pattern Play
Library Activity: Pattern Play
Using a variety of templates, create your own clothing silhouette. Choose from unique collage paper and book pages to create patterns and contrasts to style your clothing template! Take inspiration from the works on view in Statement Pieces.
Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org