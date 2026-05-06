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Linocut Workshop

Linocut Workshop

Linocut is a great beginner’s step into the world of printmaking, producing beautiful stamps with just a little dedication and patience. Come learn a new art form, and take home something beautiful to print with again and again!

Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 – 11:30AM
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: Non-members $15, Members $12 Please Register >
Audience: Adults

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org