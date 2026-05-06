Linocut Workshop
Linocut Workshop
Linocut is a great beginner’s step into the world of printmaking, producing beautiful stamps with just a little dedication and patience. Come learn a new art form, and take home something beautiful to print with again and again!
Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 – 11:30AM
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: Non-members $15, Members $12 Please Register >
Audience: Adults
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574