Put on your flashiest plumage and come nest up with us for a night of wine and music in the beautiful Glen Vista Gallery. Enjoy light birdy activities, a polaroid photo op, and be serenaded by the sweet sounds of local jazz band, The Quartet.

While dressing up isn’t required, couples who come in bird-inspired attire have a chance to win some fabulous birdy prizes.

Friday, February 5, 2027, 6-8 pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $28/person, $48/ couple; Non-Members $35/person, $60/couple

Audience: Adults, Ages 21+