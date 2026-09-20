Make a Fall Planter with Kalamazoo in Bloom

Before we pull the annuals in Bronson Park, you will have an opportunity to dig up plants to make a fall planter! Several annuals should last until mid-Fall. Bring your pots and a shovel (if you have one). Some supplies will be available. Take the annuals home to complete your planter. Please note that soil will not be provided.

Two time slots are available on Monday, September 28 to dig up plants: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm with Gardener Sue and 5:00 - 7:00 pm with Monika. Please reserve your spot today! https://tools.signupgenius.com/c/make-a-fall-planter-in-bronson-park/forms

*Only flowers in select beds can be taken for this event (not the plants in the containers and not anything from the Three Sisters Garden). Staff will provide instructions. Thank you.