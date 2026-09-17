Mall City Voices 3rd Annual Cabaret Show and Spaghetti Dinner
Mall City Voices 3rd Annual Cabaret Show and Spaghetti Dinner
The Mall City Voices a cappella Chorus announces their 3rd annual Spaghetti Dinner and Cabaret Show of 4-part a cappella music, mostly in the "barbershop" style, featuring our own Kalamazoo Mall City Voices chorus and International Competitor quartet "Rived." Dinner starts at 5:00PM with the show at 6:00PM.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
25
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mall City Voices
(269) 350-4085
BHS.kalamazoochapter@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mall City Voices
BHS.kalamazoochapter@gmail.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church
830 N. Annie Glidden RoadDekalb, Illinois 60115
815-756-2905
office@westminsterdekalb.org