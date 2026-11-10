Mammals of Michigan

Michigan is home to a wide diversity of mammals, each with their own niches and adaptations. We’ll dig our paws in and learn about the common, uncommon, and incredible mammals all around us.

Saturday, January 9, 2027, 10-11 am

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages