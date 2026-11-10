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Mammals of Michigan

Mammals of Michigan

Mammals of Michigan
Michigan is home to a wide diversity of mammals, each with their own niches and adaptations. We’ll dig our paws in and learn about the common, uncommon, and incredible mammals all around us.

Saturday, January 9, 2027, 10-11 am

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org