Maple Sugar History
Maple Sugar History
Get ready for the Maple Sugar Festival by getting deep into the history of maple sugar here in North America and learn how this brilliant ancient technology continues to impact our lives today.
Saturday, February 13, 2027, 10-11 am
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574