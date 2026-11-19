Marvelous Migration
Marvelous Migration
Marvelous Migration
Spring is coming soon, and with it, migration is just around the corner. Get the facts behind bird migration: our history with it, the ways we’ve changed it, and the ways we’re working to preserve this natural marvel.
Saturday, February 6, 2027, 10-11 am
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574