Marvelous Migration

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Spring is coming soon, and with it, migration is just around the corner. Get the facts behind bird migration: our history with it, the ways we’ve changed it, and the ways we’re working to preserve this natural marvel.

Saturday, February 6, 2027, 10-11 am

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages