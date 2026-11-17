Join us for our November program to discover the hidden world of Michigan’s bats! This presentation will discuss why these flying mammals are essential to healthy ecosystems, how threats such as white-nose syndrome and habitat loss are impacting populations, and what you can do to help conserve Michigan’s bats.

Nicolette Sexton is a Research Assistant with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory (MNFI), Michigan’s natural heritage program, and part of MSU Extension. She received her MS from Western Michigan University, where her research focused on the ecology of bats and their parasites. At MNFI, Nicolette has worked with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to create the Michigan Bat Roost Monitoring Program, a statewide community science effort designed to improve our understanding of bat roosting ecology and to inform conservation efforts for Michigan’s bats.

﻿We hope you'll join us on Monday, November 23rd, at People's Church, 1758 North 10th Street, Kalamazoo. This program is geared to all audiences, and we enthusiastically invite families and nature lovers of any age to join us! Come at 6:30 PM for some refreshments and socializing. Snacks and beverages will be provided. The one-hour program will start at 7:00 PM. Handicap parking and access is at either the front or the rear entrance of the building.

﻿We will have a simultaneous Zoom link to the meeting for those who can’t make it or feel uncomfortable attending in person. This link will be available shortly before the meeting in the December newsletter and on our Facebook page. We will also be recording the meeting for later viewing.