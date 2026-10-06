Micromania (Midget Wrestling) Tour Invades Kalamazoo, MI
Micromania (Midget Wrestling) Tour Invades Kalamazoo, MI
MicroMania tour Midget wrestling has over 2 million followers nationwide, featured on WWE Wrestlemania, Backlash, SummerSlam, Monday night raw, and Smackdown!
Come experience the greatest little show touring the USA!
Ages 18 & Up event
Papa Pete's
$25.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Passage
855-688-7277
timc7018@gmail.com
Papa Pete's
502 S Burdick StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007