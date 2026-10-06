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Micromania (Midget Wrestling) Tour Invades Kalamazoo, MI

Micromania (Midget Wrestling) Tour Invades Kalamazoo, MI

MicroMania tour Midget wrestling has over 2 million followers nationwide, featured on WWE Wrestlemania, Backlash, SummerSlam, Monday night raw, and Smackdown!

Come experience the greatest little show touring the USA!

Ages 18 & Up event

Papa Pete's
$25.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Passage
855-688-7277
timc7018@gmail.com
Papa Pete's
502 S Burdick St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007