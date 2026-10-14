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Middle School Night Out

Middle School Night Out

MIDDLE SCHOOL NIGHT OUT

Make it a weekend to remember! Middle School Night Out brings 6th-8th graders together for an evening of swimming, dancing, and great times with friends at the Y. Parents, drop the kids off for a high-energy night while you enjoy a relaxing evening out.

What's happening:

• Open swim from 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

• Pickup basketball and high-energy group games

• Food, treats, and celebrating all our October birthdays!

* Costumes encouraged, plus a whole lot more.

The Details:

• Date: October 24 | 6-9 PM

• Location: Maple YMCA | 1001 W Maple St, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

• Cost: $15 | Open to the public-bring a friend!

Mark your calendar, pull together your best costume, and get ready for a great night.

Register today: shorturl.at/uW5QU

YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
$15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
7346129873
vkettner@kzooymca.org
https://www.kzooymca.org/
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
1001 W Maple St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 345-9622
vkettner@kzooymca.org
https://www.kzooymca.org/youth-development/healthy-kids-day-2026