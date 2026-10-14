Middle School Night Out
Middle School Night Out
MIDDLE SCHOOL NIGHT OUT
Make it a weekend to remember! Middle School Night Out brings 6th-8th graders together for an evening of swimming, dancing, and great times with friends at the Y. Parents, drop the kids off for a high-energy night while you enjoy a relaxing evening out.
What's happening:
• Open swim from 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
• Pickup basketball and high-energy group games
• Food, treats, and celebrating all our October birthdays!
* Costumes encouraged, plus a whole lot more.
The Details:
• Date: October 24 | 6-9 PM
• Location: Maple YMCA | 1001 W Maple St, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
• Cost: $15 | Open to the public-bring a friend!
Mark your calendar, pull together your best costume, and get ready for a great night.
Register today: shorturl.at/uW5QU
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
$15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
7346129873
vkettner@kzooymca.org
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
1001 W Maple StKalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 345-9622
vkettner@kzooymca.org