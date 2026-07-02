Mindful Making in the Library
Mindful Making in the Library
Take some time out to express yourself in the library. We will have supplies available to encourage meditative expression through art, including a collaborative canvas set up for community members to add their personal mark to the larger piece. Additionally, we will have a display of self-care and art therapy books available for members to check out.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org