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Mindful Making in the Library

Mindful Making in the Library

Take some time out to express yourself in the library. We will have supplies available to encourage meditative expression through art, including a collaborative canvas set up for community members to add their personal mark to the larger piece. Additionally, we will have a display of self-care and art therapy books available for members to check out.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/