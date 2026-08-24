Moonlit Wagon Ride & Spooky Stories at Tillers

Celebrate spooky season with an unforgettable autumn evening tucked away in the Tillers woods.

Your experience begins with a horse-drawn wagon ride through our beautiful forest trails. As twilight settles over the trees, you’ll travel beneath the canopy while learning to identify the mysterious sounds of the forest after dark. From owls and coyotes to rustling leaves and nighttime wildlife, you’ll discover that not every eerie sound has a supernatural explanation…or does it?

After your ride, we’ll return to the warmth of the farmhouse, where the evening will continue with cozy refreshments and an intimate storytelling experience.

Gather around as professional storyteller, Robin Nott shares chilling local folklore, ghost stories, and unexplained mysteries rooted in the history of our region. Have you had an experience with something spooky? Bring your stories to share! Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, these tales are sure to leave you wondering what might be lurking just beyond the lantern light.

Throughout the evening, enjoy:

Cozy Corner: Warm up with our hot chocolate bar featuring an assortment of toppings and mix-ins.

Adult Spirits: Guests 21+ can enjoy a bourbon tasting featuring a selection of local and regional spirits.

Space is limited to preserve the intimate atmosphere, so reserve your seats early and experience a memorable October evening where nature, folklore, and a touch of mystery come together.

Robin Nott combines storytelling and folk singing to awaken audiences of all ages to their authentic personal imaginative worlds. On the wings of a story and a song, Robin enables listeners to experience new worlds through the eyes of a child; pure, brightly colored, just, wonder-filled, and blessed with song.

Robin Nott has been storytelling and folksinging with audiences of all ages since 1983. Mr. Nott has told stories in schools, libraries, scout programs, state and national parks, churches, conferences, and festivals of all kinds. Robin Nott has been an arts educator for 42 years, has taught Oral Tradition (storytelling) for over 30 years, has directed theater since 1974, and has been a musician since 1964.