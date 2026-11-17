Moss Terrarium Workshop
Moss Terrarium Workshop
Bring a little piece of summer into your life by making a beautiful moss jar terrarium! We’ll talk about native mosses, the ways that we set up our bioactive terrariums here for our animals and create natural masterpieces together, complete with tiny animal residents.
Saturday, January 23, 2027, 10 am-12:30 pm
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574