Bring a little piece of summer into your life by making a beautiful moss jar terrarium! We’ll talk about native mosses, the ways that we set up our bioactive terrariums here for our animals and create natural masterpieces together, complete with tiny animal residents.

Saturday, January 23, 2027, 10 am-12:30 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20

Audience: All ages