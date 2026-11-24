Millions of years before the first flower bloomed, eons before the first leaf unfurled, mosses grew across the earth. We’ll learn about the diversity of these incredible plants and see how you can identify them in your own backyard.

Saturday, February 13, 2027, 2-3 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages