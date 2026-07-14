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Motawi Tileworks Trunk Show

Motawi Tileworks Trunk Show

Visit the Motawi Tileworks Trunk Show to browse a unique selection of beautiful ceramic tiles crafted in Ann Arbor! Join us Thursday 7/23/26 in the Gallery Shop during Summer Jams from 6-8pm. Melissa from Motawi will have prototypes, discontinued, and limited run tiles.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/