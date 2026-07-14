Motawi Tileworks Trunk Show
Motawi Tileworks Trunk Show
Visit the Motawi Tileworks Trunk Show to browse a unique selection of beautiful ceramic tiles crafted in Ann Arbor! Join us Thursday 7/23/26 in the Gallery Shop during Summer Jams from 6-8pm. Melissa from Motawi will have prototypes, discontinued, and limited run tiles.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org