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Mystic Poetry Class

Mystic Poetry Class

Join us for an intimate and soulful writing experience with one of our most beloved local writers and poets, Kalamazoo’s own Kira Collins.

Reimagine your connection to the Earth. Re-root your soul in the land & remember your own belonging. We’ll spend time together grounding and feeling the world around us through the written word.

Bring a notebook, writing utensil of choice, water bottle, and something to sit with on the ground.

Think you’re not a poet? You just might surprise yourself!

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10-11:30am

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $28; Non-Members $35

Please Register >

Audience: Adults

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org