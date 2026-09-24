Native Tree Sale

Native shrubs and trees in 3-gallon pots.

Cash or card accepted

While supplies last

New Jersey Tea

Hazelnut

Common Witchhazel

Spicebush

Chokecherry

American Black Currant

Pussy Willow

Elderberry

Nannyberry

Allegheny Serviceberry

Paw Paw

Redbud

Date: Starting October 20

Time: 9am-5pm daily

Meet: Visitor Center at the Kalamazoo Nature Center