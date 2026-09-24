© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Native Tree Sale

Native Tree Sale

Native Tree Sale

Native shrubs and trees in 3-gallon pots.
Cash or card accepted
While supplies last
New Jersey Tea
Hazelnut
Common Witchhazel
Spicebush
Chokecherry
American Black Currant
Pussy Willow
Elderberry
Nannyberry
Allegheny Serviceberry
Paw Paw
Redbud

Date: Starting October 20

Time: 9am-5pm daily

Meet: Visitor Center at the Kalamazoo Nature Center

Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org