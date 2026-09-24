Native Tree Sale
Native Tree Sale
Native Tree Sale
Native shrubs and trees in 3-gallon pots.
Cash or card accepted
While supplies last
New Jersey Tea
Hazelnut
Common Witchhazel
Spicebush
Chokecherry
American Black Currant
Pussy Willow
Elderberry
Nannyberry
Allegheny Serviceberry
Paw Paw
Redbud
Date: Starting October 20
Time: 9am-5pm daily
Meet: Visitor Center at the Kalamazoo Nature Center
Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574