Naturalist Exploration Hour

KNC’s team of naturalists are coming to you with a new series of guided hikes, talks, and explorations! Each month one of our naturalists will be leading an experience on one of their passions and sharing that with you. As our naturalists debut their programs, we’ll be announcing them on social media.

Expect fresh faces, new ideas, and an exciting new kind of weekend exploration at KNC!

Saturdays, September 12, October 10, and November 14, 10-11am

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages