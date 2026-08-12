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Nature Journaling

Nature Journaling

Nature Journaling
Immerse yourself in the art of slowing down, looking closely, and connecting more deeply with the natural world. These nature journaling workshops are designed for anyone—who wants to cultivate a mindful, creative practice that blends observation, writing, and sketching.

These workshops invite you to step outdoors (or view nature from a window) and tune in to textures, colors, patterns, and stories unfolding around you. Along the way, you’ll explore topics such as seasonal change, nature-based mindfulness, basic field sketching techniques, and how to use your journal as a tool for wonder and awareness.

Please bring your own sketch or notebook. A limited amount of supplies will be available for those who may have misplaced their journal.

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center
Fee: KNC Members are free; Non-Members $10
Audience: Teens, adults
Time: 10:00 – 11:30AM

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org