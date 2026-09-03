Nature Pop Culture Trivia

Could you identify every tree on Endor? Know which species of eagle comes to Gandalf’s aid? Then you’re our type of nerd, and you belong at our Nature Pop Culture Trivia Night! Come answer a gauntlet of questions on the ecology of your favorite media and compete to bring prizes home for your team.

This is a great time to make new friends and enjoy friendly competition! Teams of up to 5 players are welcome.

Thursday, October 15, 2026, 6:30-8:00 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: Adults