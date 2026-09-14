Nature Zine Night

Get creative and stop by KNC for a Nature Zine Night! Learn how to fold one-page zines and express yourself with an array of nature-themed art supplies.

Scissor hands cramping? Don’t worry, our animal ambassadors will be making the rounds throughout the night to keep artistic spirits high!

Thursday, November 5, 2026, 6:30-8:30pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $5; Non-Members $7

Please Register >

Audience: Young Adults, Teens