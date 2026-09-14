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Nature Zine Night

Nature Zine Night

Nature Zine Night
Get creative and stop by KNC for a Nature Zine Night! Learn how to fold one-page zines and express yourself with an array of nature-themed art supplies.

Scissor hands cramping? Don’t worry, our animal ambassadors will be making the rounds throughout the night to keep artistic spirits high!

Thursday, November 5, 2026, 6:30-8:30pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $5; Non-Members $7

Please Register >

Audience: Young Adults, Teens

Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org