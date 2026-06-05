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WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at low power due to problems with cooling at our transmitter site. HD service is currently not available. The signal for 102.1-FM will be weaker outside of Kalamazoo. We hope to have the issue resolved soon. 89.9-FM Classical WMUK is operating normally.

Night Magic Hike

Night Magic Hike

Night Magic Hike
Join acclaimed science author Leigh Ann Henion for an exploration of KNC’s nocturnal habitats! We’ll hike by red light flashlight to see and hear how the trails come to life after dark, and experience firsthand the magic that can only happen after dark.

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 9:00-10:30 pm

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15 Please Register >

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org