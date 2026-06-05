Night Magic Hike
Night Magic Hike
Night Magic Hike
Join acclaimed science author Leigh Ann Henion for an exploration of KNC’s nocturnal habitats! We’ll hike by red light flashlight to see and hear how the trails come to life after dark, and experience firsthand the magic that can only happen after dark.
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 9:00-10:30 pm
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15 Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574