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WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at low power due to problems with cooling at our transmitter site. HD service is currently not available. The signal for 102.1-FM will be weaker outside of Kalamazoo. We hope to have the issue resolved soon. 89.9-FM Classical WMUK is operating normally.

Night Magic Talk: Terry Todd International Speaker Series

Night Magic Talk: Terry Todd International Speaker Series

Terry Todd International Speaker Series: Night Magic
KNC is proud to present New York Times Bestselling Author Leigh Ann Henion as part of 2026’s Terry Todd Speaker Series! Henion’s book, Night Magic, is an exploration of the nocturnal life happening all around us. From bioluminescent insects to migratory salamanders, Henion will talk about her studies of the night, and the beauty that sits just past the sunset.

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 12-1:30 pm
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free! Drop-in program.
Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org