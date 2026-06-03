Night Magic Talk: Terry Todd International Speaker Series

Terry Todd International Speaker Series: Night Magic

KNC is proud to present New York Times Bestselling Author Leigh Ann Henion as part of 2026’s Terry Todd Speaker Series! Henion’s book, Night Magic, is an exploration of the nocturnal life happening all around us. From bioluminescent insects to migratory salamanders, Henion will talk about her studies of the night, and the beauty that sits just past the sunset.

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 12-1:30 pm

Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free! Drop-in program.

Audience: All ages