Night Magic Talk: Terry Todd International Speaker Series
Night Magic Talk: Terry Todd International Speaker Series
Terry Todd International Speaker Series: Night Magic
KNC is proud to present New York Times Bestselling Author Leigh Ann Henion as part of 2026’s Terry Todd Speaker Series! Henion’s book, Night Magic, is an exploration of the nocturnal life happening all around us. From bioluminescent insects to migratory salamanders, Henion will talk about her studies of the night, and the beauty that sits just past the sunset.
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 12-1:30 pm
Meet: Cooper’s Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free! Drop-in program.
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574