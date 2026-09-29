No Kings: Vote Early is more than a rally. It's intended to expand on previous No Kings rallies, this time focusing on getting out the vote as early as possible.

Voting early gives us the power to make our voices heard on our own terms, before Election Day, before the last-minute chaos, and before anyone else can decide what happens next.

Join us — and groups across the country — on Oct. 17 as we support nonpartisan voter participation and make sure people are ready to vote early to choose their leaders.

We are nonviolent and peaceful in every action. Please bring signs in support of voting and also donations of food for local people in need.