Offsite ArtBreak: Exploring Costume Design at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Venture offsite with us as we visit our neighbors at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre! While the Statement Pieces exhibition encourages us to consider the relationship between fashion and self-expression, this program will explore the ways in which clothing is used to establish vital aspects of dramatic characters onstage. Resident Costume Designer Elaine Kauffman will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the process of creating costumes for the stage, as well as a glimpse into her work as an independent fashion designer. Check back soon for more information on meeting location and parking!

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.