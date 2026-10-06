Come see a performance by the members of OLLI at WMU Senior Readers Theater! Their plays address both the humorous and dramatic aspects of what it means to grow older. The talented ensemble strives to bring laughter and thought-provoking moments to the stage to remind everyone that, in the tapestry of life, none of us is alone. Join us to explore the challenges and camaraderie that come with age, weaving tales that not only entertain but also unite us in the understanding that our stories are intertwined. OLLI at WMU Senior Readers Theater celebrates life’s ongoing narrative, written and performed by those who know that the best acts are yet to come. Registration is requested. Register online, in person, or by calling the Parchment Community Library.

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at Western Michigan University is an organization for people 50 and better, where age is embraced and wisdom is celebrated.