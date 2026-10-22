OLLI Senior Reader Theater at the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
OLLI Senior Reader Theater at the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
🎭 Join us for an afternoon at the theater! 🎭
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at WMU Senior Readers Theater is coming to the Maple YMCA with original plays that bring humor and heart to the stage. Written and performed by people who know the best acts are yet to come, this talented ensemble celebrates life’s ongoing narrative with laughter, thought-provoking moments, and a reminder that none of us is alone.
📅 Wednesday, Nov. 18 | 2:00-4:00 PM
📍 YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo - Maple, 1001 W. Maple St., Kalamazoo
💲 FREE for members and non-members, open to everyone!
✍️ Registration is required and closes Nov. 13: tinyurl.com/3z6feebj
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo - Maple
FREE!
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
7346129873
vkettner@kzooymca.org
Artist Group Info
OLLI WMU
YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo - Maple
1001 W Maple StKalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 345-9622
vkettner@kzooymca.org