Opening Day: Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection
Opening Day: Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection
Drawn from the renowned collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz, Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection brings together a selection of Japanese tea bowls (chawan) and water jars (mizusashi) that embody the quiet power and refined sensibility of the tea ceremony and Japanese aesthetics.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org