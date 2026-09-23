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Opening Day: Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection

Opening Day: Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection

Drawn from the renowned collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz, Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection brings together a selection of Japanese tea bowls (chawan) and water jars (mizusashi) that embody the quiet power and refined sensibility of the tea ceremony and Japanese aesthetics.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/