Opening Day: Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society
Opening Day: Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society
On view Nov. 7, 2026 – Feb. 7, 2027, Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society juxtaposes works from the KIA’s collection with contemporary fashion from the Barrett Barrera Projects collection to examine how self-presentation and identity have been shaped and reimagined over the last 200 years.
Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org