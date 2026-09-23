Opening Day: Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society

On view Nov. 7, 2026 – Feb. 7, 2027, Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society juxtaposes works from the KIA’s collection with contemporary fashion from the Barrett Barrera Projects collection to examine how self-presentation and identity have been shaped and reimagined over the last 200 years.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.