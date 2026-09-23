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Opening Day: Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society

Opening Day: Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society

On view Nov. 7, 2026 – Feb. 7, 2027, Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society juxtaposes works from the KIA’s collection with contemporary fashion from the Barrett Barrera Projects collection to examine how self-presentation and identity have been shaped and reimagined over the last 200 years.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/